    LeBron James' 'Fortnite' Skins Revealed: King Attire, Space Jam Uniform, Taco Tuesday

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2021

    LeBron James is coming to Fortnite.

    The game revealed a skin of the Los Angles Lakers star Monday, including James rocking in his Tune Squad uniform.

    LeBron James is dropping in 👑

Fortnite taps the King himself for their newest skin lineup 🔥

    The skin includes three outfits: one of James as a king, another of him wearing a shirt with a taco on it (think Taco Tuesday) and a final one featuring him with the Tune Squad. The release of the skin coincides with upcoming debut of his Space Jam: A New Legacy film, which is set to hit theaters and HBOMax on Friday.

    LeBron is the first NBA star to receive a Fortnite skin in his likeness. Athletes in other sports, like Neymar and Harry Kane, have their own skins. 

