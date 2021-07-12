ESPN: Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady Lead Top 10 NFL QBs Ranked by Execs, Players, Coaches

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

To the surprise of no one, Patrick Mahomes remains the NFL's best quarterback in the eyes of the league.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler polled a group of more than 50 people around the NFL, including players, coaches, executives and scouts, who were given the task of ranking their top 10-15 quarterbacks. Mahomes led the way and was followed by Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

Here is how the top 10 played out:

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Aaron Rodgers

3. Tom Brady

4. Russell Wilson

5. Josh Allen

6. Matthew Stafford

7. Dak Prescott

8. Lamar Jackson

9. Justin Herbert

10. Kyler Murray

(Note: Deshaun Watson was excluded from the list given the uncertainty for his status for this season. Watson has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in 22 ongoing lawsuits. He has denied any inappropriate behavior.)

