Broncos' Von Miller Says He Wants to Play in NFL for 'Another 5 to 7 Years'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller says the impending birth of his son is motivating him to continue his career for at least another five seasons.

"I've got a son," Miller told 9NEWS. "He'll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That's going to take about five to seven years. That's what I have on my heart, that's what I have on my mind, another five to seven years. Whatever God will give me, I'm going to take it."

Miller is heading into the final year of his contract with the Broncos and is 32 years old. Already an elder statesman with a decade of NFL experience under his belt, Miiller would be well into his late 30s if his plan comes to fruition.

Questions about Miller's future are louder than usual after he missed the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury. He had been remarkably healthy throughout his career, playing at least 15 games in eight of his nine previous seasons.

A Pro Bowler six straight seasons before the injury (eight overall), Miller has gone from franchise cornerstone to a player whose future in Denver is very much up in the air. The fact that little traction has been made on a contract extension indicates the Broncos want the 2021 season to play out before making any long-term commitments.

If Miller is the player he was before the injury, odds are he'll have no trouble finding a deal that takes him closer to when his son can watch him play. If the injury leads to Miller being a lesser player upon his return, he may not have the option of playing another half-decade.