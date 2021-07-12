X

    Former MMA Fighter Travis Fulton Found Dead in Jail Cell at Age 44

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2021

    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    Former MMA fighter Travis Fulton was found dead Saturday in an Iowa jail cell.

    He was 44.

    According to a press release issued by the Linn County Sheriff's Department, Fulton is believed to have died by suicide by hanging. He had been in custody since February on child pornography charges.

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    Police: MMA veteran Travis Fulton found dead by hanging (<a href="https://twitter.com/MMAFightingSM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MMAFightingSM</a>) <a href="https://t.co/7Y7TZU7iaA">https://t.co/7Y7TZU7iaA</a> <a href="https://t.co/U1OYNSlO9i">pic.twitter.com/U1OYNSlO9i</a>

    The Gazette reported Fulton was planning to plead guilty to two of the four charges against him before his death.

    The police report of his arrest shows Fulton was alleged to have engaged in sexual behavior with a girl under 18 and took photographs over the course of "several years." Another victim was later added to the case, "also a girl under 18."

    Fulton was also facing domestic violence charges after allegedly sending a woman to the hospital with injuries to her head and back.

    Fulton posted a 255-54-10 record during his MMA career from 1996 to 2019, which included two appearances in the UFC.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!