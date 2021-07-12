Former MMA Fighter Travis Fulton Found Dead in Jail Cell at Age 44

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former MMA fighter Travis Fulton was found dead Saturday in an Iowa jail cell.

He was 44.

According to a press release issued by the Linn County Sheriff's Department, Fulton is believed to have died by suicide by hanging. He had been in custody since February on child pornography charges.

The Gazette reported Fulton was planning to plead guilty to two of the four charges against him before his death.

The police report of his arrest shows Fulton was alleged to have engaged in sexual behavior with a girl under 18 and took photographs over the course of "several years." Another victim was later added to the case, "also a girl under 18."

Fulton was also facing domestic violence charges after allegedly sending a woman to the hospital with injuries to her head and back.

Fulton posted a 255-54-10 record during his MMA career from 1996 to 2019, which included two appearances in the UFC.