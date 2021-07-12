Bettor Wins $955K After Wager on Bucks for Game 3 of 2021 NBA Finals vs. Suns

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Nothing about the Milwaukee Bucks' performance as they lost the first two games of the NBA Finals by double digits suggested they were a team sports gamblers should get behind as the series continued.

One brave bettor missed the memo.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, a bettor in Tennessee dropped $500,000 on the Bucks covering the 4.5-point spread in Sunday's Game 3. One 120-100 Milwaukee victory later, and the gambler netted $954,545.

The first person that gambler should thank is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After all, the two-time MVP dominated on his way to 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists while overpowering a Phoenix frontcourt that had no chance of stopping him. Throw in Jrue Holiday (21 points, nine assists and five rebounds) and Khris Middleton (18 points, seven rebounds and six assists) playing much better than they did on the road, and the Bucks cruised.

Much to the glee of one gambler.