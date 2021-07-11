UFC's Dana White Talks Possibility Of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4 Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

As Conor McGregor lay hobbled in the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman shouted at the judges to rule the loss a doctor's stoppage. Having never lost back-to-back fights until that moment, the former lightweight champion made sure the record reflected the way his trilogy bout with Poirier ended.

Now he may get a chance to avenge the loss—again.

UFC President Dana White told reporters he's open to a fourth fight between Saturday's headliners given the stoppage.

“It sucks,” White said (h/t MMA Fighting's Steven Marrocco). “It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end. Dustin Poirier will fight for the title, and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch, I guess. I don’t know.”

Poirier was en route to a clear win after pummeling McGregor in the first round, but it wasn't until the 32-year-old's back foot bent awkwardly that McGregor's night ended, infuriating him.

That became evident as the injured MMA icon hurled insults towards Poirier while trainers attended to him on the mat. Following weeks of personal attacks from McGregor, even Poirier is ready for a third rematch.

"No, we are going to fight again whether it's on the Octagon or on the sidewalk," Poirier told reporters. "He was saying he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that, that he was going to murder me. You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either, but I know that’s zero chance. But there is a chance someone could die and you don’t wish that on anybody.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A fourth fight may be inevitable given White's comments Saturday. After seeing McGregor go down, not even the UFC boss was satisfied with the main event's conclusion.

“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said. “You can’t have a fight finish that way, so we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out, so Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready.”