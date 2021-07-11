FIFA 22 Drops Gameplay Reveal Trailer Featuring Kylian Mbappe, HyperMotion Tech

Franck Fife/Pool via AP

EA Sports released a gameplay trailer for the FIFA 22 video game Saturday featuring its new HyperMotion technology.

The trailer heavily features Paris Saint-Germain star and FIFA 22 cover athlete Kylian Mbappe:

In a press release Saturday, EA Sports noted that HyperMotion technology and Advanced 11v11 Match Capture will allow FIFA 22 to provide gamers with "the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience" yet.

EA added that HyperMotion technology allows it to integrate a motion capture of 22 professional soccer players playing at high intensity for the first time ever.

Regarding HyperMotion technology, EA Sports FIFA general manager Nick Wlodyka said:

"FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way. Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we're excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game."

FIFA 22 marks the continuation of the highly successful video game franchise, which began in 1993 with FIFA International Soccer.

Mbappe, who stars for both PSG and the French national team, is the cover athlete for the second consecutive year.

FIFA 22 is set for worldwide release on Oct. 1, and it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.