Dustin Poirier Wants Conor McGregor Rematch: He Said He Was Going to Kill, Murder Me

AP Photo/John Locher

Dustin Poirier called for another fight against Conor McGregor on Saturday night after beating him by technical knockout (doctor stoppage) at the end of the first round at UFC 264.

According to Ryan Harkness of MMA Mania, Poirier took issue with some of the things McGregor said leading up to the fight, which contributed to his desire to face the Irishman again:

"No, we are going to fight again whether it's on the Octagon or on the sidewalk.

"You don't say the stuff he said. My wife's solid as a rock, I'm not worried about that. That's noise. He was saying he was going to kill me. You don't say stuff like that, that he was going to murder me. You don't say stuff about people's wives either, but I know that's zero chance. But there is a chance someone could die, and you don't wish that on anybody."

Poirier beat McGregor for the second time in a row, but it wasn't via a decisive finish. McGregor suffered a broken leg, forcing the doctor to call the fight prior to the start of the second round.

Previously, Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round TKO at UFC 257 in January, avenging a loss to McGregor at UFC 178 in 2014.

McGregor talked plenty of trash leading up to UFC 264, but it was clear a few things in particular rubbed Poirier the wrong way.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Mirror's Martin Domin, McGregor took it to the extreme at Friday's weigh-in, saying: "Tomorrow night I'm going to make this man pay with his life and I mean it. You are dead in that Octagon tomorrow night."

While Poirier is now 2-1 against McGregor, the manner in which the fight ended has left the door open for a rematch.

UFC President Dana White suggested during the post-fight press conference that a rematch would be possible once McGregor recovers from the injury:

"Second leg break in what, the last three fights or something? It sucks, it's brutal, and it's not the way you want to see fights end. So ... Dustin Poirier will fight for the [lightweight] title, and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch I guess. I dunno.

"Listen, the fight didn't get finished. You can't have a fight finish that way. So we'll see how this all plays out. Who knows how long Conor's out, so... Poirier will do his thing until Conor's ready."

The 32-year-old McGregor is now firmly in the midst of the worst stretch of his MMA career with losses in three of his past four fights and four of his past seven.

McGregor has only one win to his credit since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, that being a first-round TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 last year.

Meanwhile, Poirier is on the roll of his life, winning three in a row and eight of his past nine decisions, with the only loss during that stretch coming versus Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now, as White noted, Poirier is in line for a title fight against Charles Oliveira, meaning the next time Poirier and McGregor fight, it could be for the UFC lightweight championship.