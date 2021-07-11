Floyd Mayweather Thanks Dustin Poirier After $50K Bet Hits with TKO Win vs. McGregor

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Retired and undefeated world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. placed a $50,000 bet at Circa Sportsbook on lightweight Dustin Poirier to defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 264's main event Saturday, and his faith was rewarded after Poirier won via first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage).

Mayweather made sure to thank Poirier after the victory:

Mayweather is known for making a litany of huge sports bets. He's had some big wins during his betting career, and now he added another one to his resume after Poirier's victory.

As for the fight, the main event was stopped after McGregor suffered a lower leg injury near the end of Round 1. Poirier was winning 10-8, 10-8 and 10-9 on the scorecards before the fight was called.