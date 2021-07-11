Dana White: Poirier Will Fight Oliveira for UFC Title, McGregor Rematch Likely

AP Photo/John Locher

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage) at UFC 264 on Saturday after McGregor suffered a lower leg injury.

The result apparently opens up two separate fights for Poirier, per UFC President Dana White to reporters following the matchup:

Poirier was ranked as the No. 1 contender for Charles Oliveira's lightweight title going into the night, and he'll certainly stay there after taking down the No. 5 contender in McGregor.

Oliveira won the vacant lightweight title with a second-round TKO over Michael Chandler in May. The title was up for grabs after former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired.

The 31-year-old Oliveira is 31-8 with one no-contest lifetime.

Although Saturday's fight ended via doctor's stoppage, Poirier was in clear control of the bout, as the judges' scorecards noted:

Poirier, who is 28-6 with one no-contest for his professional career, has won seven of his last eight fights. One of the victories was over Max Holloway for the interim lightweight title belt. The only loss was to Khabib for the lightweight title.

White also implied that a fourth fight with McGregor could be in the works, though, and that would certainly be amenable to the Irishman:

Poirier has beaten McGregor two of the three times they have fought. The first win was in January via second-round TKO. McGregor beat Poirier by first-round TKO in September 2014.