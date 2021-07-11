Conor McGregor Says 'This Is Not Over' After Serious Ankle Injury in Loss to Poirier

AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor didn't take his TKO loss by doctor stoppage to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 very well.

After suffering an apparently serious ankle injury, McGregor said inside the octagon that he was ready to continue fighting right there.

"This is not over," McGregor said. "If I have to take this outside, I’ll take it outside. I don’t give a (b------s)."

The injury occurred at the end of the first round when McGregor's ankle gave out as he was taking a step back from Poirier.

There was no indication prior to that moment there was anything wrong with McGregor. Poirier said after the bout he thought The Notorious One fractured either his ankle or leg earlier in the round, and it got worse as time moved on before finally giving out.

Saturday's fight marked a disappointing end for what was one of the most hyped-fights in UFC this year.

McGregor and Poirier split their first two head-to-head matchups. Their second bout took place in January, with Poirier winning via second-round TKO. McGregor won the first meeting at UFC 178 in September 2014.

Depending on how much time McGregor might miss, UFC could look to schedule a fourth with Poirier at some point.