    Dustin Poirier Tells Conor McGregor 'Shut Your B---h A-- Up' After UFC 264 Injury TKO

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 11, 2021

    AP Photo/John Locher

    The trilogy fight between lightweight mixed martial artists Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to cap UFC 264 on Saturday ended after McGregor suffered an apparent lower leg injury, leading to Poirier's first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage) victory.

    The injury didn't stop the trash talking, however, and Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting and The Ringer relayed the post-fight scene:

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    When DP is announced as the winner, Poirier does the strut and tells McGregor to “shut your b*tch ass up.” Looks like they are jawing back and forth.

    Poirier beat McGregor via second-round TKO last January, avenging a first-round TKO loss to the Irishman in Sept. 2014.

    There was more to Poirier and McGregor's interactions than those remarks.

    BT Sport captured Poirier doing McGregor's patented "billionaire strut" taunt after he was announced as the winner:

    UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

    Dustin Poirier really hit the billionaire strut after getting his hand-raised 😮<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC264?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC264</a> <a href="https://t.co/XviJuXXT86">pic.twitter.com/XviJuXXT86</a>

    McGregor's injury and loss didn't stop him from lobbing vicious and ugly taunts, however:

    Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

    Conor McGregor is sitting in the cage, broken ankle, saying Dustin Poirier's wife is in his DMs and that he's not done with Poirier. <a href="https://t.co/cZdw2lVbxC">pic.twitter.com/cZdw2lVbxC</a>

    Poirier ultimately emerged as the winner, though, and delivered this line regarding his opponent:

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    "Karma’s not a bitch, she’s a mirror. … I beat the guy.”<br><br>- Poirier

    Poirier's win opened the door for him to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for his belt. He improved to 28-6 with one no-contest for his career.

