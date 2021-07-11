Dustin Poirier Tells Conor McGregor 'Shut Your B---h A-- Up' After UFC 264 Injury TKO

AP Photo/John Locher

The trilogy fight between lightweight mixed martial artists Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to cap UFC 264 on Saturday ended after McGregor suffered an apparent lower leg injury, leading to Poirier's first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage) victory.

The injury didn't stop the trash talking, however, and Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting and The Ringer relayed the post-fight scene:

Poirier beat McGregor via second-round TKO last January, avenging a first-round TKO loss to the Irishman in Sept. 2014.

There was more to Poirier and McGregor's interactions than those remarks.

BT Sport captured Poirier doing McGregor's patented "billionaire strut" taunt after he was announced as the winner:

McGregor's injury and loss didn't stop him from lobbing vicious and ugly taunts, however:

Poirier ultimately emerged as the winner, though, and delivered this line regarding his opponent:

Poirier's win opened the door for him to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for his belt. He improved to 28-6 with one no-contest for his career.