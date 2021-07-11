Conor McGregor to Have Surgery on Leg Injury After TKO Loss to Dustin Poirier

AP Photo/John Locher

The highly anticipated main event at UFC 264 had an unfortunate and abrupt ending when Conor McGregor injured his leg at the end of the first round Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Notorious One's lower leg appeared to give out on him as he was stepping back from Dustin Poirier.

Dana White told reporters after the fight McGregor will undergo surgery Sunday morning on a broken tibia.

Poirier was officially declared the winner by TKO.

Speaking inside the Octagon after his win, Poirier said he "felt something for sure" regarding McGregor's ankle.

Poirier believes the injury initially occurred earlier in the first round and continued to get worse, as McGregor kept using it before it finally gave out.

It's unclear how the injury might impact where UFC goes from here. McGregor told reporters during Thursday's press conference he wanted a bout with Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas if he defeated Poirier.

Even though this wasn't the way Poirier wanted to win, the UFC could certainly put him into the title picture against Oliveira later this year.

He won the title by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May.

Poirier didn't sustain any serious damage in this brief bout against McGregor, so he could opt for a quick turnaround if the UFC presents him with a title shot.

The Diamond previously held the interim lightweight title for five months in 2019 before losing a unification bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.