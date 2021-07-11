Video: Adam Schefter, Travis Kelce Joke About Aaron Rodgers' Packers Future at ESPYs

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

ESPN had some fun with the ongoing standoff between the Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It brought out the likes of Justin Timberlake, Lindsey Vonn, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Travis Kelce to mock the constant speculation about Rodgers' future. ESPN's Adam Schefter joked that he hadn't left his house since the 2021 NFL draft while attempting to vet all of the rumors:

Until it's disproven, we can't totally ignore the idea that Rodgers is the NFL's Vincent Adultman.

And in the event Rodgers winds up with the Los Angeles Rams, we'll all owe Kelce an apology.

As much entertainment as there is to savor in the brief clip, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst may not have found the video too funny.