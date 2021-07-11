X

    2021 ESPY Play of the Year: Winner, Acceptance Speech and Twitter Reaction

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2021
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The "Hail Murray" will now forever be immortalized in ESPYs lore.

    Kyler Murray's game-winning heave to DeAndre Hopkins to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a victory over the Buffalo Bills was honored as the Best Play during the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday night.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPYS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPYS</a> winner for Best Play:<br><br>That unforgettable Kyler Murray Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/WHyfhVw0AP">pic.twitter.com/WHyfhVw0AP</a>

    Hopkins' improbable grab was also the Play of the Year for the NFL.

    The Cardinals were involved in another Best Play finalist, D.K. Metcalf's incredible tackle to deny Budda Baker a pick-six.

