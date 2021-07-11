2021 ESPY Play of the Year: Winner, Acceptance Speech and Twitter Reaction

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The "Hail Murray" will now forever be immortalized in ESPYs lore.

Kyler Murray's game-winning heave to DeAndre Hopkins to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a victory over the Buffalo Bills was honored as the Best Play during the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday night.

Hopkins' improbable grab was also the Play of the Year for the NFL.

The Cardinals were involved in another Best Play finalist, D.K. Metcalf's incredible tackle to deny Budda Baker a pick-six.

