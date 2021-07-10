Stephen Curry in 6th as Rodgers, Mahomes Struggle at American Century Championship

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

The 2021 American Century Championship continued Saturday, with John Smoltz still in sole possession of the lead with 51 points.

Playing under the modified Stableford scoring system, Smoltz has a slight edge over Vinny Del Negro (49) atop the leaderboard. Jack Wagner is in third place with 47 points, followed by Annika Sorenstam with 46 points and Tony Romo (42) to round out the top five.

Just missing out on being in that top-five group was Stephen Curry, but the Golden State Warriors star did make a move up the leaderboard after ending the first round in eighth place. He shot 74 overall and has a total score of 39 points, tied with Mardy Fish for sixth place.

Curry had three birdies on the front nine to earn six points total. He did give four points back with a bogey on No. 14 and double bogey on 16, but this was a very strong performance for the two-time NBA MVP.

Del Negro has played each of the first two rounds under par. The former NBA guard followed up a 71 on Friday with a 70 today. He had six birdies in the second round.

Further down the leaderboard and unlikely to contend for a title heading into the final round are Saul "Canelo" Alvarez" and Aaron Rodgers.

Canelo had a big improvement from Friday when he opened with an 84. The boxing superstar shot a 77 on Saturday with a birdie on No. 11 and this eagle on No. 18 to put a bow on his round:

Rodgers doesn't have an eagle on his scorecard thus far, but he did make an impressive birdie on No. 11 with this chip shot from just off the green:

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has struggled to break through this weekend, but he did have a better go of things Saturday than in the first round. The 2018 NFL MVP had a birdie on No. 5 en route to shooting an 81. He has 12 points overall, tied for 48th in the field.

The entire field is still looking up at Smoltz, who has posted consecutive rounds of 70. He also had an eagle on the par-five 18th hole to vault past Del Negro for sole possession of the lead.

Smoltz will attempt to close out his first-ever win at this event Sunday.