Falcons' Barkevious Mingo Arrested, Charged with Indecency with Child, Sexual Contact

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo was reportedly arrested and charged with indecency with child sexual contact in Tarrant County, Texas.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that Mingo was released on $25,000 bond. The Falcons later provided a statement to PFT.

"Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation," the team said.

No further information about the case was immediately released.

The charge against Mingo is a second-degree felony that carries up to 20 years in prison, per Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports. His representatives haven't returned TMZ's request for comment or further details.

Mingo signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Falcons in March. It marked the seventh team of his nine-year NFL career.

The 30-year-old Florida native was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns out of LSU in 2013. Along with three seasons in Cleveland, he's spent one year apiece with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

He's recorded 255 total tackles, 17 passes defended, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 126 regular-season appearances.

The Falcons are scheduled to open training camp July 27.