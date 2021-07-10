Aly Raisman's Dog Mylo Returned After Running Away During 4th of July Fireworks

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman announced Friday her dog, Mylo, was safely returned after running away because of fireworks during the Independence Day weekend celebrations.

Raisman thanked the "heroes" who found and returned her 11-month-old canine.

"To my followers in the seaport/Boston area...my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash," she wrote in her initial Instagram post July 3. "Please let me know if you see him. Thank you."

A week-long search for the dog ensued, with Raisman providing consistent updates on social media and offering a reward for his safe return.

No further details about where he was ultimately located were immediately released. TMZ Sports noted Mylo, who's a rescue dog, will celebrate his first birthday next week.

Raisman was part of the United States' dominant Olympic gymnastics squads at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games. The U.S. won the team competition both years, and the 27-year-old Massachusetts native also took home individual gold in the floor exercise in London.

She retired from competition in 2020 after six Olympic medals and four World Championship medals, including a pair of golds in 2011 and 2015 as part of the U.S. team.