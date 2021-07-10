X

    Video: Ravens' Kevin Zeitler Works on Drills in Hospital While Wife Sara is in Labor

    The impending birth of his child didn't stop Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler from getting some reps in at the hospital Thursday.

    Zeitler's wife, Sara Zeitler, posted video of the 10th-year NFL veteran doing some pass-blocking drills in her hospital room while she was in labor:

    Sara Zeitler @Mrs_S_Zeitler

    Meanwhile while I was in labor, <a href="https://twitter.com/kzeit70?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kzeit70</a> did pass sets in the hospital 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/ktc1s8eYjD">pic.twitter.com/ktc1s8eYjD</a>

    Sara also posted a photo of the couple's new baby daughter, Parker Lou Zeitler, who was born Thursday:

    Sara Zeitler @Mrs_S_Zeitler

    Parker Lou joined the Zeitler crew on July 8th! Our sweet 10 lb bundle of joy was 22.5 inches long, and already so loved 💕 <a href="https://t.co/CfvX8ZfYNu">pic.twitter.com/CfvX8ZfYNu</a>

    The Zeitlers also have a 2-year-old daughter named Kaleia.

    Zeitler, 31, is a longtime starting offensive lineman in the NFL who is set to play for his fourth team during the 2021 season.

    After a standout collegiate career at Wisconsin, he went 27th overall in the 2012 NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals, spending five seasons with them.

    Zeitler then played two seasons each for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants before inking a three-year deal with the Ravens this offseason.

    Zeitler has started 134 of the 135 regular-season games he has appeared in during his career, and he has missed just one game over the past six seasons.

    In Baltimore, he will block for the NFL's most dangerous rushing attack, spearheaded by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

