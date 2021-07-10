Boxer Chris Eubank's Son Sebastian Found Dead on Dubai Beach at Age 29

Chris Eubank. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Former WBO boxing champion Chris Eubank announced Saturday his son Sebastian was found dead in Dubai.

"Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son," Eubank said in the statement, per CNN's Radina Gigova.

TMZ Sports noted local reports said Sebastian, 29, drowned and was found dead on a beach. He was living in Dubai with his wife, Salma, and 1-month-old son, Raheem.

The Eubank family statement said Sebastian had moved to Dubai as a "leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies," per CNN.

"He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend," the statement said.

Chris Eubank Jr., Sebastian's brother, also posted a remembrance on social media:

Sebastian Eubank boxed twice professionally, beating Kamil Kulczyk in 2018 and Remigijus Ziausys in 2019.

His father is one of the best British boxers in history, highlighted by his run as the WBO super-middleweight champion from September 1991 through March 1995.

Chris Eubank Jr. has also embarked on a successful boxing career, owning a 30-2 career record with a prior stint as the IBO super-middleweight champion.

Sebastian, whose nickname was "The Alka Lion," had switched his focus to MMA last year, scoring a knockout win over Emad Handbali in his debut for the UAE Warriors organization.