Conor McGregor to Dustin Poirier: 'You're Dead in That Octagon Tomorrow Night'

AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor is ramping up the trash talk 24 hours before his showdown with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

During Friday's press conference, McGregor declared that he will end Poirier's life inside the octagon.

"Tomorrow I am going to make this man pay with his life," McGregor said. "And I mean it. You're dead in that octagon tomorrow night!"

Saturday will mark the third meeting between McGregor and Poirier in their mixed martial arts careers.

Their first bout was way back in 2014 when McGregor was making just his fourth appearance in UFC. The Notorious dominated the bout at UFC 178, earning a TKO less than two minutes into the first round.

After a 12-month layoff, McGregor returned to the octagon on Jan. 24 to fight Poirer at UFC 257. The Diamond got his revenge in that bout with a second-round TKO victory.

McGregor could use a win more than Poirier at this point. He is just 3-3 since 2016, with two of the losses coming in his past three fights.

Poirier is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC. The 32-year-old is 7-1 with one no contest in his past nine fights dating back to 2017. His only loss was to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 242.