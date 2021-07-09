Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Russell Wilson Offseason Drama Is 'Water Under the Bridge'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Following a rare offseason of drama involving Russell Wilson, one prominent member of the Seattle Seahawks is looking to move forward with his star quarterback.

Speaking to USA Today's Nate Davis, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner called the situation with Wilson "water under the bridge now."

Wilson made some interesting comments about his frustration with some of the Seahawks' personnel decisions in February.

“I’m frustrated with getting hit too much," he told reporters after receiving the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award at the Super Bowl.

A short time later, Wilson went on The Dan Patrick Show to say he would like to have a voice in Seattle's personnel decisions.

"I want to be involved," said Wilson. "At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy. ... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

Even though Wilson never formally requested a trade, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Feb. 25 that the Seahawks star's agent would approve a deal to the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

It didn't appear that Wilson held any grudges against Seahawks management. The eight-time Pro Bowler took part in organized team activities last month.

Seattle's hopes of winning another Super Bowl largely depend on Wilson performing at a high level. He set career highs with 40 touchdown passes and a 68.8 completion percentage last season to help the Seahawks win the NFC West for the first time since 2016.