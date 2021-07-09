Chiefs' Frank Clark Reportedly Charged with Felony Assault Weapon Possession

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged with felony possession of an assault weapon Friday after police said they saw an Uzi in the 28-year-old's Lamborghini during a routine traffic stop June 20 in Los Angeles, per TMZ Sports.

Clark faces up to three years in prison if convicted, and he is due in court next week for a hearing. The defensive end said the gun, which police said they spotted in an open duffle bag, belonged to a member of his security team.

Clark was booked into jail the morning of June 21, per Mitchel Summers of WIBW-TV. He placed bond and was released that afternoon.

Clark has played six NFL seasons, four with the Seattle Seahawks and two for the Chiefs. He signed a five-year, $104 million contract with Kansas City before the 2019 season.