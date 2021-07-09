Chiefs' Frank Clark Reportedly Charged with Felony Assault Weapon Possession

Chiefs' Frank Clark Reportedly Charged with Felony Assault Weapon PossessionJuly 10, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged with felony possession of an assault weapon Friday after police said they saw an Uzi in the 28-year-old's Lamborghini during a routine traffic stop June 20 in Los Angeles, per TMZ Sports.
Clark faces up to three years in prison if convicted, and he is due in court next week for a hearing. The defensive end said the gun, which police said they spotted in an open duffle bag, belonged to a member of his security team.
Clark was booked into jail the morning of June 21, per Mitchel Summers of WIBW-TV. He placed bond and was released that afternoon.
Clark has played six NFL seasons, four with the Seattle Seahawks and two for the Chiefs. He signed a five-year, $104 million contract with Kansas City before the 2019 season.