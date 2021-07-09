Report: Chris Godwin's New Contract with Bucs Isn't 'Imminent' Before Deadline

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed a $15.983 million franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin in March, but the two sides still have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to get a long-term deal done so the ex-Penn State star can avoid playing this season out on a one-year contract.

However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that there is "nothing imminent" regarding an extension between the team and player.

Tampa Bay selected Godwin with the 84th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, notably breaking out with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games during a 2019 Pro Bowl campaign.

Injuries kept Godwin off the field for four games in 2020, but he still managed to catch 65 passes for 840 yards and seven scores. That was despite the Bucs adding tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown to a loaded skill-position group that led to targets being spread around.

Like all franchise-tagged players, Godwin has until Thursday to sign a long-term deal with his team. Failing that, he will have to play out the 2021 season sans a multiyear deal. Godwin can ink a multiyear contract after this season ends, however.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will return all 22 of their starters as they look for another Lombardi Trophy. They will start their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.