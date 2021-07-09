Report: Scott Brooks Finalizing Contract as Blazers' Asst. Coach on Billups' Staff

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks is reportedly finalizing a deal to become an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooks will become the lead assistant under new Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

Brooks spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Wizards, but the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract, making Brooks a free agent.

