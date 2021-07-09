Video: Rory McIlroy's Club Taken by Fan in Tee Box at 2021 Scottish Open

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

A fan pulled off a high-risk heist of a club from Rory McIlroy's bag at the 2021 Scottish Open and managed to take a few practice swings Friday before being escorted away by security.

The unbelievable moment on the 10th tee at the Renaissance Club in Scotland was caught on video as the unidentified man first grabs a head cover and then returns to the bag for a club as McIlroy, caddie Harry Diamond and playing partner Jon Rahm look on confused:

A European Tour spokesperson told ESPN the "matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

McIlroy and Co. were just getting ready to start their round at No. 10 when the incident occurred.

The four-time major champion said after the round he was "surprised" by the incident but credited security, saying the situation was "handled efficiently," per Martin Dempster of The Scotsman.

"When someone told him that he couldn't do that, he replied by saying 'why not?'" an eyewitness told Dempster. "At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away."

Rahm added the entire ordeal ended up being "quite funny."

"Security was good, but these things can happen," Rahm told reporters. "He had good timing. He walked in very confidently. We were all thinking, 'Maybe he is supposed to be here.' We didn't know. Rory and I both thought it was a prank or someone who was supposed to be there."

McIlroy completed his second round without further issue, shooting an even-par 71 to remain at one under overall, which leaves the Northern Irishman one shot below the projected cut line with Round 2 play ongoing in North Berwick.

Rahm is the tournament leader at 11 under.