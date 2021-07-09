Giannis: Bucks' Ability to Make Finals Comeback vs. Suns 'Going to Be All Mental'

AP Photo/Matt York

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said coming back from an 0-2 series deficit in the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns is "going to be all mental."

The Suns scored a 118-108 victory in Game 2 to successfully defend their home floor as the series shifts to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for the next two contests.

"I think no matter what we say, we know what the deal is," Antetokounmpo told reporters Thursday. "It's as simple as that. We've got to go back home and do our job. They did their job. We've got to do our job."

