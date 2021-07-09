Jae Crowder on Potential Bucks Adjustments: 'Not Really into Coaching Those Guys'

AP Photo/Matt York

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals despite 42 points from Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After the game, Suns forward Jae Crowder was asked about where the Bucks could go from here after they lost despite Antetokounmpo's outing, and he provided this response, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

This series is only two games old, but the Suns clearly look like the better and deeper team despite Antetokounmpo being the best player on the floor.

Phoenix got a great performance from its Big Three of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker in Game 1, as the trio combined for 81 points in a 118-105 win.

In Game 2, Phoenix made 20-of-40 three-pointers, with Booker hitting seven en route to 31 points. The Suns also dished 26 assists.

If the Suns keep playing excellent offensive basketball, they may not have much to worry about before this series is over. Milwaukee's supporting cast outside Antetokounmpo hasn't been able to keep pace, and that's in part due to the Suns' defensive efforts.

The Bucks will now get the chance to tie the series at home, however. Game 3 is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, and Game 4 will go down Wednesday at 9 p.m.