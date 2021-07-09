Conor McGregor Says Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight Must Happen: 'I Look Forward to the Day'

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

As Conor McGregor prepares to put a bow on his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, the Notorious One is also looking at a third fight with another opponent.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McGregor said a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz "must happen."

"I look forward to the day," he added.

After fighting at lightweight for his entire UFC career, McGregor agreed to move up to middleweight in 2016 for a bout with Diaz.

Diaz came out on top in the first match at UFC 196 by submitting McGregor in the second round. It was the Irish superstar's first loss in a mixed martial arts match since 2010.

The two agreed to a rematch that occurred at UFC 202 in August 2016. McGregor got a measure of revenge in a close fight. He was awarded a majority decision win with two judges scoring the bout 48-47 and the third ruling it a 47-47 draw.

Since his first bout with Diaz, McGregor has gone just 3-3 in his last six mixed martial arts contests.

Diaz has lost three of his last four fights overall, including a unanimous-decision defeat against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on June 12.