Report: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Fight Postponed to October Amid COVID Outbreak

The heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is reportedly being rescheduled to October.

Per Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, officials are targeting an "early October" date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the fight amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury's camp.

Pugmire added fight promoters are crafting an official statement that will be released Friday.

The third bout between Fury and Wilder was originally scheduled to take place July 24.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported Thursday afternoon the fight was in danger of being postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Fury camp.

"We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date," a statement from Top Rank to Coppinger said Thursday.

Fury was originally set to square off with Anthony Joshua in a title unification fight, but Wilder triggered an automatic rematch clause in the deal from his previous bout with the Gypsy King.

An arbitration judge ruled May 19 that Fury had to fight Wilder for a third time. The first match between the two on Dec. 1, 2018, ended in a draw.

Fury was the superior fighter in the second match in February 2020. He scored a seventh-round TKO win over Wilder to win the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championships.

The loss marked the first of Wilder's career after starting 42-0-1. Fury is 30-0-1 in his storied career since turning pro in 2008.