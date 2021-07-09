Oscar De La Hoya Says He's Eyeing Fight Against Floyd Mayweather or Canelo Alvarez

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Oscar De La Hoya is thinking big as he embarks on an exhibition comeback experiment.

The 48-year-old Californian is already slated to face Vitor Belfort on September 11, 2021. After that, however, he wants one more exhibition followed by a shot at either Canelo Alvarez or Floyd Mayweather.

"This might be my fighter juices flowing again," De La Hoya told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin' podcast. The former middleweight star added that when he gets back in the ring for real he's looking for a 12-round bout.

