Lakers' Andre Drummond Talks LeBron James, Deandre Ayton More in B/R AMA

The 2020-21 season was eventful for Andre Drummond.

A two-time All-Star, Drummond began the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in 25 games with them before being shut down in February to work toward a buyout.

The buyout occurred on March 26, opening the door for Drummond to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. He started all 27 games played for the Lakers, including the play-in tournament win over the Golden State Warriors and first five playoff games against the Phoenix Suns.

As Drummond prepares for the start of free agency next month, the 27-year-old sat down with B/R for an AMA to discuss topics ranging from his move to Los Angeles, playing with LeBron James, what he's seen from Deandre Ayton and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

Tell me about your NFT:

There is 3 really cool experiences. One is a 1/1 experience. You get to come out, meet me, get to create a shoe I play in and then get them signed by me after I play in them. The second has 32 spots and is a 2K tournament hosted by Ronnie 2K and the winner gets to give me a 10 minute pitch on where I’m going next year. The last one is just the digital experience -- 250 slots.

@Logan316 What’s your all-time starting 5 out of ONLY guys you’ve played with?

Reggie Jackson, Stanley Johnson, LeBron, AD.

@Not_KyrieIrving How did it feel to play with LeBron and AD after all these years rather then go up against them?

I’ve known AD for a long time. We’ve been friends since kids. LeBron James is a guy I always wanted to play with since I was a kid. It’s pretty cool, I’ll be able to tell my kids I got to play with one of the best players in the world. I appreciate everything they did for me this year.

@Jmachek11 What problems does Deandre Ayton present in the playoffs having faced him?

@Antonio16rossi What player did you model your game after as a kid?

Shawn kemp

@Lavelabe What was your favorite experience at UConn?

Just meeting all types of different people. I grew up in a small town, so with 10k, 20k people, it’s a lot to process.

@TheSpidaMan Did you ever have a welcome to the NBA moment and if so what was it?

Playing Dwight Howard for the first time. He gave me 30 and 25. I didn’t like that at all. He made me get in the weight room. That’s why I started bullying people - because of him.

@rutilab What was your favorite memory with the Pistons?

Our first playoff experience. Taking them back there from I think ‘04 was the last time they had been there, so bringing them back to have that experience again was special.

@fitchkarma66 Which young player reminds you of yourself?

Ayton, minus the jumpshot. Just the aggression and how physical he is as a player.

@80hms If you had a time machine, what era would you play ball in?

The 90s, where I could fight. That would be fun. You can’t touch people now in the game. I want to start a fight, start a brawl.

@BR_Betting Best team casino/gambling story?

I think the whole week I spent in Vegas with the USA team, just watching them on the Craps table. I don’t think I’ve ever watched so much money won and lost in one second. Just watching that as a 22-year-old was eye opening. A few guys walked away winners, majority of them lost.

@Hudaon_Mire Who is the funniest guy in the Lakers locker room?

Jared Dudley. It’s just him. Everything he does or says becomes funny for no reason.

@belacsmoon What is your favorite way to de-stress and prepare for a game?

Sleep. I feel like that’s the only escape at this point. Unless I meditate.

@Thedudeyaknow Funniest chant you’ve ever heard from a crowd?

In high school they called me Little Drummond Boy. The way they were saying it, sounded like a bad thing.

Rapid Fire:

@SFB_ CFA or Popeyes?

CFA

@yifi11 What would you be doing if not for the NBA?

Acting

@9coco9 Favorite pre-game meal?

When my mom makes Lobster and mashed potatoes.

@not_deucetatum Favorite movie?

Training Day

@just_in_time If you had a pet penguin, what are you naming it?

Milo

@Maloas23 Are you rooting for anyone in the NBA Finals?

Suns. Suns in 4.