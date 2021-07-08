Jake Paul Slams 'Bald Bum' Dana White, Says He Never Pursued UFC Contract

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul responded to UFC President Dana White's claims that he wanted to sign with UFC:

The post was in response to an appearance White made on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." White was being asked about fighter pay, and the host erroneously stated that the UFC "did pay [Paul] really well."

White interjected with this response (h/t Clyde Aidoo of MMA News).

“Hey, that bum didn’t fight for me. You gotta get your story straight,” White said. “He didn’t fight for me. He’s out there complaining about fighter pay, he wanted to sign with us. I wouldn’t sign him.”

Paul is set to fight professional MMA fighter Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Aug. 28.

There hasn't been a shortage of trash talk lobbied from Paul to various UFC personalities, including White, Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier. Thursday's tweet is just the latest example as he gears up for his next fight.

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career, with his most recent bout a first-round TKO of ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren. He also beat YouTuber AnEsonGib and ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

Woodley is the most accomplished fighter Paul will have faced yet, however. The former UFC welterweight champion successfully defended his belt four times and has gone 19-7-1 during his professional career.

He's lost four straight fights, but they were to a talented list of fighters in current champion Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque.

The fight will be a Showtime pay-per-view event.