    Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Passing on 2021 Tokyo Olympics Was a 'Hard Decision'

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 9, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said he has no regrets on declining an opportunity to play with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, but the decision was far from easy. 

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, the guard said he's taking the time to enjoy his summer after the shortest offseason in NBA history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While he's already back on the court working out, Curry said joining Team USA in Tokyo just "wasn't right for me."

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Steph Curry said it was a "hard decision" to pass on the Olympics: "I do value the offseason. I am working out, back on the court. But to try to go and play, there's a lot that can happen...It just wasn't right for me. Very confident in that decision. No regrets."

    Curry previously played for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup in 2010 and 2014, winning gold in both tournaments. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

