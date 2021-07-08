Report: Quickley, Washington, Bridges Out of Select Team Camp Due to COVID Protocols

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Three members of the USA men's Select Team have reportedly left training camp due to COVID-19 protocols.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Immanuel Quickley, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges were taken out of camp in Las Vegas.

Windhorst noted all three players participated in Thursday's practice with Team USA.

Quickley, Washington and Bridges were among 17 players named to USA Basketball's men's Select Team.

The group is training with the U.S. Olympic team in Las Vegas during camp before the main squad heads to Tokyo later this month for the 2020 Games.

It's not clear if any of the three players tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who did.

Quickley was one of two New York Knicks rookies on the Select Team, along with Obi Toppin. The 22-year-old averaged 11.4 points per game on 38.9 percent three-point shooting in his debut season.

Washington and Bridges are teammates with the Charlotte Hornets. They were first-round picks in their respective draft class.

Bridges was originally selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019, but his draft rights were sent to Charlotte in exchange for the rights to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 23-year-old averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2020-21.

Washington set a career high with 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in 65 appearances for the Hornets this season.