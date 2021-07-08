Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Team USA Show Off New Uniforms Before Tokyo Olympics

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Several members of the United States men's national basketball team modeled their new uniforms Thursday ahead of the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As seen in the following video posted on the NBA's official Twitter account, most of Team USA took part in a pre-Olympics photo shoot:

Among the biggest stars to show off the blue unis with white lettering and red trim were Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Only three of the 12 members of Team USA were not present for the photoshoot, but they had a good reason.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are all playing in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Other players featured in the video include Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

With several top players such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Chris Paul of the Suns, Stephen Curry of the Warriors and James Harden of the Nets removing themselves from Team USA consideration, many members of the squad will be Olympic debutants in Tokyo.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Durant, Green and Love are the only members of head coach Gregg Popovich's team with Olympic experience under their belts.

Even so, the Americans will be heavily favored to win gold for a fourth consecutive Olympic Games when the 2021 Tokyo Olympics begin July 23.