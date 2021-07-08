Report: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Fight in Jeopardy Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

The heavily anticipated bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could be postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury's camp, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

The third fight between the two heavyweights is currently scheduled to take place July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Coppinger reported the bout could be postponed to September so it doesn't interfere with the Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence Jr. PPV on Aug. 21.

This battle was already a long time in the making as Wilder only exercised his right to a third fight after multiple delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Fury and his team thought the rematch clause had expired, an arbitrator eventually ruled that the upcoming bout would have to take place ahead of Fury's potential matchup with Anthony Joshua. Fury had announced the Joshua fight the day before the arbitrator's decision.

Fury and Wilder first faced each other in 2018 in a match that controversially ended in a draw. In the February 2020 rematch, Fury settled any arguments with a seventh-round TKO.

A third match could help settle the WBC heavyweight title, but the latest news could create another delay.

Promotors will do their best to ensure the match eventually takes place at some point, however, especially considering the 2020 version set a record for the largest gate ever at a Nevada heavyweight competition at about $16.9 million.