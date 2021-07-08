Tom Brady Jokes About Tossing Stanley Cup: Everything Is Lighter After Some Tequila

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady, who famously tossed the Lombardi Trophy across water to another boat during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl celebration in February, responded to a message from the NHL's Stanley Cup Twitter account after the Tampa Bay Lightning secured their second straight title Wednesday.

Brady led the Bucs to a 31-9 blowout victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, and the franchise opted for a water-based celebration rather than a traditional parade.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion proceeded to deliver a strike to tight end Cameron Brate on a moderately long throw across the water without losing the trophy or poking anybody's eye out, so it was no harm, no foul.

Brady was later shown on video needing some assistance as the celebration moved back to land, something he jokingly blamed on avocado tequila:

The Lightning continued the city's title-winning ways by clinching another Cup with a Game 5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady, who's got a little free time on his hands between his appearance in Capital One's The Match on Tuesday and the start of Bucs training camp July 24, sounds ready to help Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Co. with their Cup-tossing technique if called upon.

The future Hall of Famer might just need a couple of drinks first, especially since the NHL's championship trophy weighs 34.5 pounds compared to the seven-pound Lombardi Trophy.