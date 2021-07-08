Broncos' Drew Lock Uninjured After Lug Nut Strikes Car Windshield in Kansas

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock avoided injury after a lug nut nearly pierced his car's windshield as he traveled through Kansas on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a car traveling on the opposite side of Interstate 70 lost a tire and it crossed the median. While Lock was able to avoid the tire, the lug nut became lodged in his windshield, per KDVR's Colleen Flynn.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner posted photos from the scene and wished Lock continued safety:

Lock's car was towed away from the scene for repairs, per Flynn.

The 24-year-old Missouri native is preparing for a training-camp battle with Teddy Bridgewater for the Broncos' starting quarterback job heading into the 2021 NFL season. Denver opens camp July 27.

Lock has completed 59.1 percent of his throws for 3,953 yards with 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions across 18 games since the Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He ranked 29th out of 33 qualified signal-callers in ESPN's Total QBR last season. Bridgewater was 17th.

Denver's incumbent starter is hopeful being challenged will push him to another level.

"I'm here to compete and do everything you can to be the best quarterback for this team," Lock said in May. "That is the mindset that I have right now. It's going to be fun. I'm excited to be able to go out there and have this competition, push myself to a whole different level that maybe I wouldn't have gotten to without this."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Broncos open the preseason Aug. 14 when they visit U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Minnesota Vikings.