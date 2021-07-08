Derek Carr on Tom Brady's 'That Motherf--ker' Remark: 'What I Heard, It Wasn’t Me'

AP Photo/John Locher

One unnamed team passed on the opportunity to sign Tom Brady, prompting him to question why they were "sticking with that motherf--ker."

Derek Carr says he is not the person in question.

“From what I know, it wasn’t me, which is good,” Carr told Brother from Another on Wednesday. “If it was, I've gotten in enough trouble trying to challenge people to fights. But, as a man, Tom, I know you got the rings, but if it’s not me then we’re good. What I heard, it wasn’t me. And so I’m good with that.”

Brady made his comments on an episode of HBO's The Shop, expressing exasperation that a team would move forward with its incumbent over the then-six-time Super Bowl winner. That team's loss wound up being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' reward, with Brady leading them to his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Speculation has been rampant about which quarterback Brady was referring to, with Carr being a natural assumption because of Raiders coach Jon Gruden's longstanding public adoration of Brady. There were also reports last March that the Raiders passed on pursuing Brady after reviewing his film.

However, Carr says he has a "good source" who says Brady was not talking about him.

Given some of the questionable quarterback choices around the NFL, there are still several good suspects remaining. The overwhelming odds are Brady will never reveal the mystery.