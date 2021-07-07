49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says His 'Biggest Fear' Was Rams Would Trade for Julio Jones

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was ready to go all-in on a trade for wideout Julio Jones if it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were close to aqcuiring him.

Speaking to Rams head coach Sean McVay and Peter Schrager on the Flying Coach podcast, Shanahan said Jones going to Los Angeles was his "biggest fear" and would've had to make a counteroffer to ensure Jones didn't land with the NFC West rival.

"Julio would have helped everybody, but you know what it’s doing to your organization for that year and the years to come," Shanahan said (52:10 mark). "That’s a really risky thing, but man, if Sean’s getting him, I’m going to risk that. I know that’s how he thinks; that’s how we all think. You’ve got to compete with your division first.”

Jones was instead traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans with a sixth-round pick in 2023 in exchange for the Titans' second-round pick in 2022 and fourth-round pick in 2023.

