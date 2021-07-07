Sha'Carri Richardson: Being Left Off USA's 4x100 Relay Team 'Didn't Bother Me'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is looking ahead after a positive test for marijuana kept her out of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Richardson explained her thoughts after getting left off the U.S. Olympic team in the 4x100-meter relay.

"Honestly, that news didn't bother me because me and my team were realistic, so we kind of figured that they would say that in the first place," Richardson said. "And plus, if my talent is good enough for me to run on a relay, why isn't it good enough for me to run in my open?"

She added: "I understand the situation that's going on. So, I'm accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career."

Richardson won the 100 meters at June's U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, only to test positive for a banned substance. The 21-year-old has owned up to her decisions while providing context for the situation.

Richardson said she used marijuana after learning of the death of her biological mother. Officials with USATF released a statement about why she was held out of the 4x100:

"First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud her accountability - and will offer her our continued support both on and off the track.

"While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games.

"All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.

"So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha'Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team."

It's unclear what's next for one of the fastest women in the world, though she'll likely turn her attention toward the 2022 World Championships in Eugene next year.