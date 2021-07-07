Nevada State Athletic Commission Will Stop Disciplining Fighters for Marijuana Use

Greg Doherty/FilmMagic

The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted Wednesday to stop disciplining competitors' marijuana use.

"We should always be at the forefront of these issues," NSAC chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck said, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "I believe it's warranted and merited since it is legal in this state. ... I think we need to jump forward, being the leader as we've always been."

The NSAC will continue testing for cannabis for the next six months before determining whether the practice will continue. Any fighter who tests positive will not be punished.

This is a seismic change for the NSAC, which has long banned the use of marijuana. UFC's Gillian Robertson and Misha Cirkunov were each suspended Wednesday for positive tests that took place in March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.