XFL, CFL Agree to Not Pursue Working Partnership After 'Positive' Talks

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

A potential partnership between the CFL and the XFL appears to be dead, at least for the moment.

"Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive," the CFL announced in a statement Wednesday. "While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

