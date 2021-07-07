Report: Giants' Saquon Barkley Buys Ownership Stake in X2 Performance Energy Drink

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

X2 Performance, a company that sells energy drinks and pre-workout supplements, announced New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has joined the company.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Barkley purchased an ownership stake as part of a $15 million round of funding secured by the company, which also counts Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard among its part-owners.

X2 posted a statement about the partnership on its official website:

"Saquon Barkley only gets involved with brands and products that he uses and believes in. This is why he chose to become the newest member of the X2 family. Saquon knows X2 provides him with the cleanest and healthiest ingredients that energize his elite performance, whether on the gridiron or in the weight room. Now he wants to make sure athletes everywhere know about X2 and use it, whether they are an elite athlete or an everyday athlete."

The 24-year-old New York City native is one of the NFL's most coveted endorsers, previously signing deals with companies like Pepsi, Toyota and Visa, per Forbes.

Barkley was selected by the Giants with the second overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Penn State. He was named the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and topped 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first two pro seasons.

He only made two appearances last year before suffering a torn ACL, though.

"I just anticipate to come in every single day and work, work hard, work my butt off, listen to the coaches, listen to the trainers, listen to the doctors," Barkley said in June when asked when he'll be back to 100 percent. "Take it one day at a time and when I'm able to go out there and participate with the team again, I'm going to be ready."

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection may be limited at the start of training camp, but New York will hope he's ready to roll when it opens the regular season Sept. 12 by hosting the Denver Broncos.