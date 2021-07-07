UFC Sells Branding Rights to Fighters' Uniforms to Crypto.com; Reported 9-Figure Deal

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

UFC announced Wednesday that it reached an agreement with Crypto.com to be its new official fight kit partner.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, it is a long-term deal that is worth somewhere in the "low nine figures."

All fighters will have Crypto.com's logo on their walkout and fight gear. The deal is a first for UFC and one of the most lucrative sponsorship partnerships in the promotion's history, per Raimondi.

Regarding the partnership, UFC President Dana White said:

"This is a partnership between two companies that are the best at what they do. No company has done more to grow the popularity of combat sports than UFC, and now we're one of the biggest sports brands on the planet. We can help Crypto.com reach more people around the world through the strength of our brand."

Raimondi noted that while fighters will not get a cut of UFC's arrangement with Crypto.com, they will be able to negotiate deals individually and get paid as brand ambassadors.

Crypto.com is among the biggest cryptocurrency websites in the the world. Its website states it is available in 90 countries and has over 10 million users.

The site will receive a huge marketing boost through UFC, as its logo will be featured on not only the fight kits, but also on the Octagon canvas at UFC pay-per-view events and as part of Dana White's Contender Series.

Raimondi noted that the partnership will take effect this weekend as part of the UFC 264 card headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.