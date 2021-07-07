Aaron Rodgers Odds: Packers, Broncos, Raiders, Saints Favorites to Be QB's Next Team

AP Foto/Mike Roemer

Three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' future as the Green Bay Packers' quarterback is up in the air, and the latest odds on who he'll play for in 2021 have dropped, per DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t B/R Betting).

The Pack are favorites at -150 ($150 bet to win $100). The Denver Broncos are second at 2-1 ($100 bet to win $200), followed by the Las Vegas Raiders (11-2) and New Orleans Saints (8-1).

The Washington Football Team (12-1), Miami Dolphins (18-1) and Carolina Panthers (18-1) round out teams with odds better than 20-1.

During his participation in Capital One's "The Match" on Monday, Rodgers was asked if he'll be the Green Bay Packers' quarterback next year, and he provided the following answer:

On April 29, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers was "so disgruntled with the organization" that he told some Packers staffers that he did not want to return to the team.

One month later, he gave a little insight into his mindset on the situation in a conversation with Kenny Mayne (then of ESPN).

Rodgers also did not report to Green Bay's mandatory minicamp or voluntary workouts over the past few months, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The Packers are set to begin training camp on Wednesday, July 28.

