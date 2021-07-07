Aaron Rodgers Won't Commit to Being Packers Starting QB at Capital One's The Match

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

Aaron Rodgers refused to answer questions Tuesday about whether he will still be starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers for the team's season-opener in September.

Announcer Brian Anderson asked him about his future on the football field during Capital One's The Match:

"I don't know, BA," Rodgers responded. "We'll see."

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April, the quarterback is unhappy with the front office in Green Bay and does not want to return for the 2021 season.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go," Rodgers said about the situation on SportsCenter. "It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

He skipped the Packers OTA's as well as the mandatory minicamp in June. The latest comments provide no assurances he plans to end his holdout.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has said it doesn't plan to trade Rodgers, which could lead to a standoff with three years remaining on the player's contract.