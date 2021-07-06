Andre Drummond Blames Frank Vogel, Lack of Playing Time for Production with Lakers

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

After a relatively disappointing stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummond complained about his playing time on Instagram Tuesday:

Drummond joined the Lakers in March after agreeing to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was benched for more than a month in Cleveland as the team tried to work out a trade, but the team never found a deal before he was waived.

The center started every game he played with the Lakers but averaged just 24.8 minutes per game during the regular season and 21 minutes in the playoffs. He did not play in his team's Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns as Los Angeles was eliminated from the postseason.

The complaints against head coach Frank Vogel likely means Drummond won't be re-signing with the Lakers as a free agent this offseason.

The 27-year-old has been productive when given the chance in his career, especially on the defensive end, with averages of 13.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game across nine years in the NBA. He has led the league in rebounding four times and has been named an All-Star twice.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games with Cleveland this season before he was held to just 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in Los Angeles.

The veteran will clearly seek a more consistent role in his next location.