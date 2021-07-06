Video: Bryson DeChambeau Arrives to Capital One's The Match in Helicopter

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Bryson DeChambeau arrived in style for Capital One's The Match.



The 2020 U.S. Open champion chartered a helicopter to make the trip to The Reserve at the Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Here's hoping Brooks Koepka rolls up to a PGA Tour event in a fighter jet or something to one-up his rival.

DeChambeau is teaming up with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

Brady and Mickelson are looking for a measure of revenge after having lost Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in May 2020.