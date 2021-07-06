X

    Video: Bryson DeChambeau Arrives to Capital One's The Match in Helicopter

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

    Bryson DeChambeau arrived in style for Capital One's The Match.

    The 2020 U.S. Open champion chartered a helicopter to make the trip to The Reserve at the Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

    Here's hoping Brooks Koepka rolls up to a PGA Tour event in a fighter jet or something to one-up his rival.

    DeChambeau is teaming up with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

    Brady and Mickelson are looking for a measure of revenge after having lost Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in May 2020.

